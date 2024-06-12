Cops prepare Porsche car crash impact analysis report

Earlier, police had said they were planning "digital reconstruction" of the accident scene using some latest AI-based tools and software for "evidence appreciation".

Report confirms mother's blood samples used as replacement: cops tell court in Porsche crash case
Pune: The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_21_2024_000177B)

Pune: Police handling the Porsche car accident allegedly involving a juvenile driver have prepared a crash impact analysis report with the assistance of a forensic expert from the Army.

This report aims to correlate the impact of the Porsche car on the bike involved in the accident with the injuries sustained by the two deceased, both IT professionals, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old son of a builder crashed into a bike in the early hours of May 19, killing IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city. The accused driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

After the car crashed into the bike, Koshta who was riding pillion landed on the windshield of the car, as per the investigators.

“We have obtained a report of crash impact analysis of the accident from a forensic expert from the Indian Army. Through this analysis, the impact of both the vehicles on each other, the positioning of the car and the injuries sustained by the deceased have been correlated,” a crime branch officer said.

This report is crucial in establishing that the Porsche car was indeed involved in the accident.

While the juvenile is currently in the observation home, his parents are in police custody in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples.

