Cops warn after burglars target Indian-Americans in Washington

New York: Police have warned residents after a recent uptick in daytime burglaries targeting Indian-Americans in Bothell, a city in the US state of Washington.

The burglaries have been happening in the city located in Snohomish county along 35th Avenue Southeast between 180th Street Southeast and 228th Street Southeast, local media reports said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) released photos of three suspects on Wednesday, seeking public assistance in identifying them, Seattle-based KOMO TV channel reported.

“I felt like this neighborhood was very very safe like when we moved in but right now it doesn’t feel so,” Anu, who moved to the area just a few months ago, told the channel.

Her husband Ram said they’ve spent thousands of dollars on buying pepper sprays and security cameras to protect themselves.

“We have a dog, but I’m thinking about getting one more dog, a guard dog to make ourselves safer,” Ram told KOMO TV.

The Robbery and Burglary Unit (RBU), SCSO, believes the suspects are part of a larger organised group operating throughout the region, and have asked residents in the area to share any surveillance video or pictures they may have of the suspects.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if maybe more than 50 per cent of the residents (in the area of the burglaries) are from the Indian heritage,” Rohit Patil, the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center president, told KING 5 News.

According to Patil, the burglars are after valuables like jewelry and other precious metals.

Detectives have urged residents to take care of their valuables and ensure all windows, sliding doors and access points are locked.

The RBU is also looking for more information on two cars associated with the suspects — a black early-2000s Mercedes sedan and a newer silver Mercedes SUV with unknown plates.