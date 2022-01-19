Corona virus intensity may come down in February: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State is ready to tackle any situation arising out of Corona, Omicron variant, according to Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Though virus is now spreading fast and but has less severity despite increase in positivity rate.

He strongly expressed hope that the intensity of the virus may come down in February and might return to normalcy by March. He said that the corona affected people should avoid fear and doubt as the cases are not fatal.

He participated in few developmental programs at Siddipet and started new equipment and facilities at the local hospitals.

The Minister stated that as per directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao we have increased testing kits, facilities, medicines, injections and staff across the state hospitals. Harish Rao informed that there is no need of fear or panic among the people about the corona variants. The hospitals including primary health centers, hospitals at rural level and districts are able to provide the best health services. The people should visit the government hospitals to get the health services and avoid visiting private hospitals which will collect more money, he said. The people faced corona problems and financial issues should visit only government hospitals to avoid waste expenditure, the minister reiterated.

Stating that the Corona situation is under control in the state despite a surge in cases, Harish Rao said that all measures were taken to check the spread of virus. Vaccination, testing and treatment are continuing at all places and the people with fever symptoms should not worry and avoid joining the hospitals. The people with comorbidities and above 60 years of age will get booster doses in addition to two vaccines, he said.

The minister stated that more facilities are provided in all hospitals to treat patients with equipment, medicines, and staff.