Corporate Innovation Conclave 2025 to be held in Hyderabad on March 7

Hyderabad: The Corporate Innovation Conclave 2025 (CIC’25) will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on March 7 (Friday).

Organized by T-Hub, CIC’25 aims to promote corporate-startup collaborations and drive business growth through innovation. The inaugural edition will bring together 300+ corporate leaders (CXOs, VPs, Directors), 100+ revenue-generating startups, and 100+ ecosystem partners, including venture capitalists, mentors, and academic experts.

The event will feature panel discussions, key partnership announcements, corporate innovation programs, and the Corporate Innovation Awards.

Key speakers and dignitaries include Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu Duddila, BVR Mohan Reddy (Founder Chairman & Board Director, Cyient), Rohit Chennamaneni (Co-founder, Darwinbox), and Sunil Reddy (Managing Director, Dodla Dairy).

Senior executives from major companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Broadridge, RNTBCI, JLR, Apollo Tyres, Hero MotoCorp, Deloitte, Carrier Global, Denso, Royal Enfield, HSBC, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, GMR, Qualcomm, Bosch, Decathlon, Vedanta, RPG, and various Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will also participate.