Corporate Innovation Conclave 2025 to be held in Hyderabad on March 7

The event will feature panel discussions, key partnership announcements, corporate innovation programs, and the Corporate Innovation Awards.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2025 1:34 pm IST
31 Indian startups secured over $466 million this week, 75 pc jump
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Corporate Innovation Conclave 2025 (CIC’25) will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on March 7 (Friday).

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Organized by T-Hub, CIC’25 aims to promote corporate-startup collaborations and drive business growth through innovation. The inaugural edition will bring together 300+ corporate leaders (CXOs, VPs, Directors), 100+ revenue-generating startups, and 100+ ecosystem partners, including venture capitalists, mentors, and academic experts.

The event will feature panel discussions, key partnership announcements, corporate innovation programs, and the Corporate Innovation Awards.

MS Creative School

Key speakers and dignitaries include Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu Duddila, BVR Mohan Reddy (Founder Chairman & Board Director, Cyient), Rohit Chennamaneni (Co-founder, Darwinbox), and Sunil Reddy (Managing Director, Dodla Dairy).

Senior executives from major companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Broadridge, RNTBCI, JLR, Apollo Tyres, Hero MotoCorp, Deloitte, Carrier Global, Denso, Royal Enfield, HSBC, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, GMR, Qualcomm, Bosch, Decathlon, Vedanta, RPG, and various Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will also participate.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2025 1:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button