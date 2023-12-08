Corruption, nepotism replaced by growth, development in last 10 years: Amit Shah

Youth power is the backbone of the country and drives its growth and development, he said.

8th December 2023
Amit Shah thanks people of Telangana for support
The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (Credits: theconomictimes)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said a golden future awaits the country’s youths as corruption, nepotism and casteism have been replaced by growth and development in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) national conference at Burari here, he said education is not just for shaping careers but also for nation building.

A golden future awaits the country’s youths. In the last 10 years, great changes have taken place in the country with corruption, nepotism and casteism replaced by growth and development, Shah said.



“India’s time has come and the whole world looks up to it for solutions to various problems,” he added.

Conserving cultural heritage and development are not contradictory. No one believed the Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya, the minister said.

Lauding the ABVP, Shah said it has not only struggled against imperfections of the education system but also helped in character building of students.

