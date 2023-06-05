Cost of Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati will shock you!

Hyderabad: Fans are getting excited as actor Prabhas prepare for the release of the highly anticipated upcoming pan-India film ‘Adipurush’. The makers have organized a grand pre-release event in Tirupati on June 6, causing a social media frenzy with the hashtag ‘#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent‘ trending on Twitter.

Adipurush Pre-Release Event Details

‘Adipurush’ is currently in post-production, with the release date having been pushed back several times to ensure high-quality visual effects. Fans, on the other hand, are looking forward to seeing their idol, Prabhas, at the event, which will be held at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupathi. Notably, the event’s chief guest, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, will be in attendance, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

The cost of the event is estimated to be Rs. 2.5 crore. What’s more, the team intends to burst crackers, reportedly costing of Rs. 50L for crackers on the pre-release day.

#Adipurush pre release event preparations underway in tirupathi pic.twitter.com/YXd6j6McVh — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) June 5, 2023

Om Raut’s mythological film ‘Adipurush’, based on the Indian epic Ramayana. This epic tale is brought to life on the big screen by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are also in the supporting cast, lending depth to the film.

With a reported budget of Rs 500 crore and a release date of June 16, 2023, ‘Adipurush’ is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film is expected to captivate audiences across the country due to its multi-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Fans are looking forward to this grand cinematic experience as the pre-release event approaches.