Cost of Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond necklace at Met Gala is…

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is well-known for her impeccable sense of style, but her latest accessory at the 2023 Met Gala took things to a whole new level. The Bollywood sensation wore a Bulgari 11.6-carat diamond necklace, which left everyone speechless.

The lovely piece that everyone has been talking about is estimated to have a whopping price of (USD 25 million) approximately Rs 204 crores! Yes, you read that correctly. The price of Priyanka’s neckpiece would make anyone’s jaw drop.

What’s more, there’s a viral tweet about it going around. “Her USD 25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace will be auctioned off after the Met Gala @priyankachopra,” the tweet says.

The diamond necklace is expected to be auctioned off following the Met Gala, and we can only imagine how much fuss it will cause among jewellery collectors and enthusiasts. The Bulgari necklace was the ideal complement to Priyanka’s Valentino-designed black gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress walked the red-carpet hand in hand with her husband, Nick Jonas, who looked equally dashing in his suit.

Priyanka’s bold fashion statement at the Met Gala strengthened her status as a global fashion icon. Her effortless style and unparalleled glamour have left us all speechless. We can’t wait to see what else Priyanka has in store for us in terms of fashion and jewellery in the future.