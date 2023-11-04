Cost of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Italy wedding is Rs...

Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got hitched in Italy and are back in the city now. The longtime lovebirds tied the knot on November 1 at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany and netizens are in awe after seeing the location in pictures and videos which have surfaced online. But do you know how much the dream wedding cost? Scroll down to know.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Details

Celebrities spare no expense when it comes to their weddings. They often spend a lot of money on the things they love the most. Tollywood stars, like other celebs too go all out to make their weddings special, investing in extravagant venues, designer outfits, lavish decorations, and all the finer details to create a memorable event. Their weddings are grand, just like their movies, and they enjoy celebrating this special occasion in a big and luxurious way.

Varun and Lavanya too spent a considerable amount of money to make their special day truly extravagant. From lavish venue to stunning decorations and luxurious attires, they ensured that every aspect of their wedding was nothing short of grand.

The wedding was attended by family members and friends of both actors. It is reported that this lavish wedding has made the couple shell out more than Rs 10 crore. The San Felice village was converted into a resort and it was no less than a dreamy wedding.

Both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. It is reported that Lavanya’s wedding saree was valued at INR 10 lakh while Varun Tej’s cream-gold sherwani also cost him lakhs. The rings of the couple were valued at INR 25 lakh each.

The couple got engaged in June this year.

On the professional front, Varun Tej will be seen in ‘Operation Valentine’ which is set to release on December 8 this year while Lavanya will be seen in ‘Thanal’.