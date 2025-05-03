Could SRK and Allu Arjun team up? Vijay Devarakonda thinks it’s time

Hyderabad: The WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai is creating quite the stir, and on Day 2, all eyes were once again on Allu Arjun. But the real show-stealer was Vijay Deverakonda, who made an exciting suggestion during a star-studded panel discussion titled “Cinema: The Star Power.”

Vijay’s Big Dream: Allu Arjun and SRK in One Film

Vijay expressed his desire to see Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun team up for a massive multistarrer. “Both have delivered Rs. 1000 crore blockbusters individually—can you imagine what would happen if they join hands?” he asked with excitement. The idea was warmly received by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, who were also on the panel.

#KaranJohar and #VijayDeverakonda Discuss the Need for North-South Star Collaborations



Karan Johar:

“WAR 2 is coming up with #JrNTR and #HrithikRoshan. Just look at that star power—it’s going to be massive.”



Vijay Deverakonda:

"Imagine a film that brings #ShahRukhKhan and…

More Than Just Box Office—It’s About Unity

Vijay pointed out how the pan-Indian trend has blurred boundaries. Big stars from different industries collaborating is no longer a dream. He emphasized how such films could bring emotional and cultural unity across India. Karan Johar added that upcoming films like War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, are already pushing this trend forward.

Atlee – The Man Who Could Make It Happen?

Director Atlee, known for helming SRK’s Jawan and now working with Allu Arjun on a futuristic VFX-heavy film, might just be the perfect choice to direct this crossover dream. But of course, it all depends on having the right story, the right balance, and a bold producer willing to back it.

Vijay’s idea is not confirmed, but it’s an exciting thought for movie fans. If War 2 becomes a hit, we may see more actors from different parts of India working together—including the dream combo of Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan.