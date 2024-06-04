Couldn’t imagine such a result, says Jagan after defeat in AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that through his government has done good for the people, the results came out in a startling way, and that he couldn’t imagine that the people would give such a verdict.

Addressing media after facing a drubbing defeat in the hands of TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance in AP assembly elections on Tuesday, he said that though his government has fulfilled 99 per cent of promises, with his party even going to the people with the manifesto, the voters failed his party.

“I don’t know what happened to half crore farmers. We introduced English medium in educational institutions though the policy was met with resistance from certain regressive forces. We showed the world how women empowerment and social justice could be achieved. We have implemented so many schemes for the welfare of women, but we don’t know where those votes went,” he said.

“I can say that someone has cheated, but I don’t have the evidence. God knows what happened. But there is nothing that I can do except accepting the people’s verdict,” he said.

He assured that his party will continue its work of being the ‘voice of the voiceless’ and will continue raising its voice for the poor.

Reminding that BJP, TDP and Jana Sena, a grand alliance of big parties couldn’t erase around 40 per cent of vote share achieved by YSRCP, he said that his party will rise with courage. Asserting that struggles and sitting in the opposition was not new for him, he said he will carry out the work he has been doing all along.