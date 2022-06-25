Countdown has started for KCR, says BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday installed a countdown clock at its Telangana state headquarters here, saying the countdown has started for the end of KCR government in the state.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chug formally inaugurated the countdown clock and declared that 529 days are remaining for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

“The countdown has started for the KCR government today. It has 529 days left. It’s time to say bye bye KCR,” said Chug, who was accompanied by state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders.

The BJP will install similar countdown clocks at all its offices in the state. The party has also launched a website with the slogan ‘Saalu Dora Selavu Dora’ which has a ticking countdown clock. It also highlights the failures of TRS government.

Tarun Chug exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana and will build a Telangana of the dreams of martyrs.

The BJP leader alleged that Telangana has become slave in the hands of one family. “KCR, his ministers and MLAs all have become like Ali Baba chaalees chor who are looting the state,” he said.

He said that the July 3 public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds and to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to declare that BJP is coming to power in the state.

He alleged that KCR, who promised a Bangaru or golden Telangana, has turned only his family into Bangaru family.

“Youth, women, farmers, SCs, STs, all sections have been betrayed by the TRS government. KCR had made many promises and did not fulfill even one of them,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR government is oblivious of the problems faced by the people.

“The Centre reduced prices of petrol and diesel twice. All states reduced the prices but the KCR government in Telangana is in deep slumber. It has not slashed VAT to provide relief to the people,” he said.