Counteract if Pak violates ceasefire: Indian Army chief to commanders

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday, May 11, has authorised all Army Commanders along the western borders to initiate counteraction if the agreement reached between India and Pakistan’s DGMOs on Saturday is breached.

The Indian government has warned that any violation of the ceasefire agreement will be answered with a kinetic response.

“The #COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025,” the Army stated in its official announcement.

Acknowledging the ceasefire and airspace violations, the Indian Army noted that the Chief of the Army Staff has assessed the situation with top commanders on the western front.

“Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders,” it said on X.

The defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, May 11 stated to PTI that the strength of the Indian armed forces “was felt at the Pakistani Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.” His remarks came shortly after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production unit in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, Singh emphasized, “PM Modi has made it clear that New India will take effective action against terrorism on both sides of the border.”

Pakistan violates ceasefire

Three and a half hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement, Pakistani drones were detected in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan on May 10. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the ceasefire violation in a late-night briefing.

Both nations had agreed to halt all firing and military activities on land, air, and sea from 5 pm on May 10, following a call between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries. However, the ceasefire broke down shortly after it was announced.

In response to the violation, the MEA stated that Indian armed forces had been instructed to “respond firmly to any future violations” along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).