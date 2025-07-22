Counterfeit currency racket busted in Hyderabad; two held

Hyderabad: A counterfeit currency racket was busted in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam on Saturday, July 19. Two persons have been arrested, and counterfeit currency worth Rs 2 lakh was seized from them.

The accused were identified as Ansari Aftab Azeemuddin,22, a native of Aurangabad, Maharashtra; Adil Hussain,22, a student and resident of Langar Houz, Hyderabad. The third accused, identified as Akash, a native of Aurangabad, is absconding.

Aftab and Adil were arrested while waiting at Ramalayam, Sriram Nagar, as the first Lancer to deliver counterfeit currency to a customer. The accused had procured the counterfeit notes from Akash. The Mehdipatnam police seized 400 notes of Rs 500 denomination, three mobile phones and an Activa used for commuting.

The accused were arrested and booked under sections 179 (Using counterfiet currency as genuine one), 180 (possesing counterfiet currency either knowingly or unknowingly), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) r/w 3 (5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).