Counterfeit currency racket busted in Hyderabad; two held

The Mehdipatnam police seized 400 notes of Rs 500 denomination, three mobile phones and an Activa used for commuting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd July 2025 10:31 am IST
Two arrested for possessing counterfeit currency in Hyderabad
Accused Aftab and Adil

Hyderabad: A counterfeit currency racket was busted in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam on Saturday, July 19. Two persons have been arrested, and counterfeit currency worth Rs 2 lakh was seized from them.

The accused were identified as Ansari Aftab Azeemuddin,22, a native of Aurangabad, Maharashtra; Adil Hussain,22, a student and resident of Langar Houz, Hyderabad. The third accused, identified as Akash, a native of Aurangabad, is absconding.

Aftab and Adil were arrested while waiting at Ramalayam, Sriram Nagar, as the first Lancer to deliver counterfeit currency to a customer. The accused had procured the counterfeit notes from Akash. The Mehdipatnam police seized 400 notes of Rs 500 denomination, three mobile phones and an Activa used for commuting.

MS Creative School

The accused were arrested and booked under sections 179 (Using counterfiet currency as genuine one), 180 (possesing counterfiet currency either knowingly or unknowingly), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) r/w 3 (5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd July 2025 10:31 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button