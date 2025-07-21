Mob attacks Congress worker in Asifnagar, destroys office

Hyderabad: Tension broke out at Asifnagar in Nampally Assembly constituency when a group of people attacked a Congress party worker and ransacked the office on Monday, July 21.

According to the Congress party Asifnagar division president, Hameed, around 10 to 15 persons barged into the office and roughed him up.

Also Read MLA alleges convoy attacked near Osmania University in Hyderabad

The mob damaged the furniture and bikes parked outside. Hameed suffered injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On information, police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police are probing all angles, including political rivalry.