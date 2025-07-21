Mob attacks Congress worker in Asifnagar, destroys office

The police are probing all angles, including political rivalry.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st July 2025 10:41 pm IST
Congress party Asifnagar division president, Hameed, was attacked by a mob on Monday
Hyderabad: Tension broke out at Asifnagar in Nampally Assembly constituency when a group of people attacked a Congress party worker and ransacked the office on Monday, July 21.

According to the Congress party Asifnagar division president, Hameed, around 10 to 15 persons barged into the office and roughed him up.

The mob damaged the furniture and bikes parked outside. Hameed suffered injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On information, police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police are probing all angles, including political rivalry.

