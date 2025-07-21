MLA alleges convoy attacked near Osmania University in Hyderabad

MLA filed a complaint at the Osmania University police station following the altercation.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st July 2025 11:17 am IST
MLA at Osmania University police station in Hyderabad.
MLA at Osmania University police station in Hyderabad. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In a road rage incident near Osmania University in Hyderabad, a group of individuals allegedly targeted the convoy of a Congress MLA on Sunday night.

The MLA, Sri Ganesh Narayanan, who represents the Secunderabad Cantonment, was heading to a Bonalu celebration in Manakeshwar Nagar when the altercation occurred around 9:30 pm.

According to East Zone police, the incident unfolded as the convoy of the MLA passed RTC Hospital and moved along Osmania University Road near Sithaphalmandi.

Narayanan claimed his security personnel honked at a crowd blocking the road. Following this, a heated confrontation was triggered.

A group of individuals reportedly reacted aggressively and attempted to stop his vehicle.

The MLA filed a complaint at the Osmania University police station in Hyderabad following the altercation. Authorities have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

