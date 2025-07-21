Hyderabad: In a road rage incident near Osmania University in Hyderabad, a group of individuals allegedly targeted the convoy of a Congress MLA on Sunday night.

The MLA, Sri Ganesh Narayanan, who represents the Secunderabad Cantonment, was heading to a Bonalu celebration in Manakeshwar Nagar when the altercation occurred around 9:30 pm.

Road rage near Osmania University in Hyderabad

According to East Zone police, the incident unfolded as the convoy of the MLA passed RTC Hospital and moved along Osmania University Road near Sithaphalmandi.

Narayanan claimed his security personnel honked at a crowd blocking the road. Following this, a heated confrontation was triggered.

A group of individuals reportedly reacted aggressively and attempted to stop his vehicle.

MLA filed complaint

The MLA filed a complaint at the Osmania University police station in Hyderabad following the altercation. Authorities have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

No injuries were reported during the incident.