Counting of votes in Bengal’s Falta Assembly repoll begins

Repoll saw more than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors turning up to vote.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 8:29 am IST
Election officials counting votes during West Bengal assembly elections.
Officials count postal ballots at a counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Ranaghat, Nadia district, West Bengal, on Monday, May 4.

Kolkata: Counting of votes for the repoll to the Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday, May 24, amid tight security, an Election Commission official said.

The repoll in all 285 booths of the constituency was conducted on May 21 after voting in the seat in South 24 Parganas district in the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was countermanded following allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities.

“The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre,” a poll panel official said.

Subhan Bakery

The repoll saw more than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors turning up to vote. The Election Commission had doubled security arrangements for the repoll, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency to ensure the smooth conduct of voting.

Although officially six candidates are in the fray for the seat, Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, a couple of days before the repoll, announced that he would not contest, a decision the party described as his personal.

Tension ran high in the constituency since the April 29 polling, when complaints emerged from multiple booths alleging that perfume-like substances and adhesive tapes had been applied to EVMs.

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Subsequent scrutiny also revealed alleged attempts to tamper with footage captured by web cameras installed at several polling stations, raising questions over the role of booth-level officers, presiding officers, polling personnel and election observers.

Following the findings, the EC had ordered repolling in all booths.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 8:29 am IST

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