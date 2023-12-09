Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians: Indonesia considering joining list

Indian passport holders may soon be able to travel to Indonesia without a visa, as the nation is contemplating joining the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians. Malaysia recently joined this list.

Most countries on the list are located in Asia and Africa, with some being island nations.

Why does Indonesia want to join list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians?

Currently, 25 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. The latest additions include Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Malaysia, the most recent addition, joined the list on December 1, following the government’s decision to boost its tourism industry.

Soon, the latest in the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians likely to be Indonesia as the country is aiming to boost the economy, tourism visits, and investment.

While these 25 countries allow visa-free entry, they often impose restrictions on the duration of stay. However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories have no such conditions.

Countries Stay duration (in days) Angola 30 Barbados 90 Bhutan 14 Dominica 180 El Salvador 90 Fiji 120 Gabon 30 Gambia 90 Grenada 90 Haiti 90 Jamaica Visa-free Kazakhstan 14 Macao 30 Malaysia 90 Mauritius 90 Micronesia 30 Nepal Visa-free Palestinian Territories Visa-free Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 Senegal 90 Sri Lanka 30 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 90 Thailand 30 Trinidad and Tobago 90 Vanuatu 90

Indian Passport Ranking

Though many countries offer visa-free entry to Indians, in the Henley Passport Index 2023, India holds the 80th position out of 199 countries, with Singapore topping the list.

The top 10 countries in the index are as follow:

Singapore Japan Finland France Germany Italy South Korea Spain Sweden, and Austria

As many countries are joining the list of nations offering visa-free entry to Indians, it remains to be seen when Indonesia will finalise its decision.