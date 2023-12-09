Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians: Indonesia considering joining list

The recent additions to the list are Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2023 9:14 am IST
passport office in hyderabad
Representative Image

Indian passport holders may soon be able to travel to Indonesia without a visa, as the nation is contemplating joining the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians. Malaysia recently joined this list.

Most countries on the list are located in Asia and Africa, with some being island nations.

Why does Indonesia want to join list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians?

Currently, 25 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. The latest additions include Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Malaysia, the most recent addition, joined the list on December 1, following the government’s decision to boost its tourism industry.

MS Education Academy

Soon, the latest in the list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians likely to be Indonesia as the country is aiming to boost the economy, tourism visits, and investment.

While these 25 countries allow visa-free entry, they often impose restrictions on the duration of stay. However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories have no such conditions.

Countries Stay duration (in days)
Angola30
Barbados90
Bhutan14
Dominica180
El Salvador90
Fiji120
Gabon30
Gambia90
Grenada90
Haiti90
JamaicaVisa-free
Kazakhstan14
Macao30
Malaysia90
Mauritius90
Micronesia30
NepalVisa-free
Palestinian TerritoriesVisa-free
Saint Kitts and Nevis90
Senegal90
Sri Lanka30
St. Vincent and the Grenadines90
Thailand30
Trinidad and Tobago90
Vanuatu90
Also Read
List of peaceful countries in the world: Know where India stands

Indian Passport Ranking

Though many countries offer visa-free entry to Indians, in the Henley Passport Index 2023, India holds the 80th position out of 199 countries, with Singapore topping the list.

The top 10 countries in the index are as follow:

  1. Singapore
  2. Japan
  3. Finland
  4. France
  5. Germany
  6. Italy
  7. South Korea
  8. Spain
  9. Sweden, and
  10. Austria

As many countries are joining the list of nations offering visa-free entry to Indians, it remains to be seen when Indonesia will finalise its decision.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2023 9:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button