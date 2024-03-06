Couple arrested in Prayagraj for involvement in Naxal activities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Tuesday arrested a married couple in Prayagraj for their alleged involvement in Naxal activities.

The Anti-Terror Squad said in a statement that Kripashankar Singh (49) and his wife Binda Sona alias Manju alias Suman (41) were members of the banned CPI(Maoist) and were involved in plans to wage war against the nation.

According to the statement, the couple had in 2017-2018 given shelter to Naxalite Quanthan Srinivasan, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The duo provided shelter to Srinivasan in Karmahia village of Maharajganj where they got him to work in a school under a false name, the ATS said.

The ATS said an FIR was lodged against seven people in July 2019 for indulging in Naxal activities and some arrests were made. It added that forensic analysis of electronic gadgets seized from them showed Kripashankar Singh and his wife’s connections with the banned outfit.

Kripashankar Singh had come in contact with Binda Sona while working in an NGO in Raipur and they got married and joined the banned outfit, the ATS said.