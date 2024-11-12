Couple booked for 48 tola gold theft in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A couple was booked for an alleged theft of 48 tolas of gold from a doctor’s house in Banjara Hills on Tuesday, November 12.

The incident occurred at the house in MLA colony where the accused Dileep Gupta and his wife worked as house help. Gupta also assisted the doctor in the clinic.

A few days ago some gold articles went missing from the clinic. On suspicion, the police took Gupta into custody who admitted to the theft of 48 tolas of gold ornaments from the doctor’s house in Hyderabad previously, with the help of his wife.

Following the investigation, the police informed the doctor about the gold theft. On auditing the jewellery the doctor found that several ornaments were stolen. The police registered a fresh case against the house helps and took them into custody. An investigation is currently under way.