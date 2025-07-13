Couple dies by suicide after families opposed marriage

Mirzapur: A young man and woman allegedly committed suicide here by jumping in front of a train. Initial probe suggested that the couple from Prayagraj wanted to marry but their families opposed it, police said on Sunday.

According to police, they jumped in front of a train on the railway line near Chaderu Chowktha village around midnight on Friday.

The post-mortem of the bodies was carried out late on Saturday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh said.

Singh said the deceased have been identified as Shivam Sonkar (21) and Anjali Dharikar (20), both residents of Prayagraj district.

Cops from Jigana police station reached the spot and after completing the post-mortem proceedings, handed over the bodies to their families, he said.