Couple held for killing 66-year-old woman, stealing 8 tolas of gold

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested in Kamareddy on Monday, October 12, for killing and robbing a 66-year-old woman on September 29.

Addressing the media, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police, M Rajesh Chandra, said that the accused, B Rajitha, was employed at the victim, Ch Anasuya’s house as a help for the past four years.

The incident occurred when Anasuya’s husband, Sudarshan, went to the temple. Meanwhile, Rajitha and her husband, Narsingh, entered the house after switching off the power supply. The couple strangled Anasuya with a towel and locked her in a room after stealing eight tolas of gold, including a gold bracelet, two rings and earrings.

When Sudarshan returned home, he found Anasuya dead and informed the police. Following the murder, Rajitha continued working to avoid suspicion. The investigation revealed that Rajitha and Narsingh had murdered their employer and stolen the jewellery.

The couple has been sent to judicial remand.