Couple hit delivery agent’s bike in road rage, booked for murder

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old gig worker was killed and his friend injured after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler in South Bengaluru in what police said was “a deliberate act of revenge” on Wednesday, October 29.

A husband-wife duo, Manoj Kumar (34), a Kalaripayattu instructor, and Arathi Sharma (30), a homemaker, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on October 25, after 11:30 pm, under the Puttenahalli police station limits.

According to police, the two-wheeler was hit from behind by a car that initially sped away from the scene. While the rider, Darshan, died on the spot, his friend and pillion rider, Varun (24), sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Initially, the JP Nagar Traffic Police registered a case of accidental death.

However, after examining CCTV footage, investigators found that the car had deliberately chased the two-wheeler for around 2 km before ramming into it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South) Lokesh Jagalasar was quoted by PTI.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two-wheeler riders had earlier brushed against the car, breaking its side mirror. Enraged, the driver reversed his vehicle, followed them, and deliberately rammed into it, leading to the rider’s death,” the DCP said.

Darshan had reportedly apologised after hitting the accused’s car and continued with his delivery run.

Following the crash, the couple allegedly went back to the scene, wearing masks to conceal their identity, and collected the broken parts of their vehicle “to destroy evidence.”

The two accused have been booked for murder and destruction of evidence.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Puttenahalli police station.

The accused’s car has been seized, as investigations are underway.

(with inputs from PTI)