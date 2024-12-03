Couple jumps to death from third floor of building in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A couple died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of an apartment building in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Akkireddy Palem in the Gajuwaka area early morning. The deceased were identified as Pilli Durga Rao (32) and Sai Sushmita (27), an employee in a pharma company in Hyderabad.

A police officer said they received the call about 5.50 a.m. about a couple jumping from an apartment building in Sheela Nagar in Venkateshwara Colony

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

Quoting the neighbours, the police officer said the couple had been living together in a flat in the same building for the last three months and had an argument before the incident.

However, the investigations were on how and why the couple died.

The couple is said to have hailed from Amalapuram in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Durga Rao was residing in a flat on the third floor of the same building. Sushmita was also living with her.

According to neighbours, Durga Rao was running a food catering service. One of them said he was unmarried. They had no knowledge about the woman.

A watchman of the apartment building said Durga Rao and Sushmita were living together. The reason for their extreme step was under investigation.

Durga Rao and Sushmita were said to be in love but their marriage plans were opposed by their families. Police suspect that this may have driven them to commit suicide.

Police said they have registered a case and taken up further investigation. The door of Durga Rao’s flat was found open.

The police team was gathering clues from the flat and the building. They were verifying if the incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The couple was hailing from the same village in Konaseema district. Durga Rao had migrated to Visakhapatnam for livelihood and was running a food catering service. He had recently given the shop on lease to someone.

Police have informed the family members of Durga Rao and were recording the statements of the neighbours as part of the investigation