Hospital in Hyderabad to pay Rs 10L for negligence in patient’s death

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the district consumer disputes redressal commission in Hyderabad has directed a well-known hospital, Vasavi Medical & Research Centre, and two associated doctors to jointly compensate Rs 10 lakh to a complainant following allegations of medical negligence that led to the death of his mother.

The case was brought forward by A Rajesh, a resident of Masab Tank, whose 75-year-old mother visited the hospital for a routine angiogram.

According to Rajesh, his mother had no prior medical history of ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease. After the angiogram, the doctors at the Hyderabad hospital informed him that she had two blockages in her heart and recommended the insertion of stents.

Rajesh claims that the medical team assured him that there were no risks associated with the procedure. However, shortly thereafter, he received devastating news that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away during the treatment.

Compounding his distress, Rajesh alleged that the hospital refused to provide him with the case sheet detailing his mother’s treatment, raising further concerns about transparency and accountability.

Hyderabad hospital’s defence

In its defence, Vasavi Medical & Research Centre denied any wrongdoing, asserting that Rajesh’s understanding of the medical procedures was flawed.

The hospital contended that they had conducted thorough investigations and had adequately informed Rajesh about the risks involved in the angioplasty.

Court order

The court in its order additionally asked the respondent to pay Rs 10,000 towards additional cost within 45 days of the order.

The court noted that the Hyderabad hospital and its doctors acted carelessly in treating the complainant’s mother.

They performed multiple medical procedures at once, despite knowing she was not ready for the angioplasty with stenting that followed her initial angiogram. This was significant oversight and negligent behaviour, given her age and lack of prior health issues.

The commission noted that the hospital failed to adhere to proper medical protocols, as there were no adequate reports provided to show that they followed standard procedures during the treatment.

Additionally, despite several requests from the complainant for her mother’s case sheet and other necessary documents, the hospital did not comply. This lack of transparency and failure to provide essential information was deemed a deficiency in service.