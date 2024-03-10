Court extends Shajahan Sheikh’s CBI custody by four days

ED officials were attacked by a around 1000-strong mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali on January 5 .

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 2:24 pm IST
Court extends Shajahan Sheikh's CBI custody by four days in ED official attack case
Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan (Photo: X)

Basirhat: A court in West Bengal’s Basirhat on Sunday extended the CBI custody of Shajahan Sheikh, key accused in a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali, by another four days on a prayer by the central agency.

The Central Bureau of Investigation got custody of Sheikh on March 6 along with a transfer of investigation on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked when they went to raid the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s premises at Sandeshkhali.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sandeshkhali attack: SC to hear Bengal govt’s plea against CBI probe tomorrow

The judge of the Basirhat court in North 24 Parganas district granted an extension of Sheikh’s custody to CBI by four days on a prayer by the central agency.

The court directed that Sheikh be produced before it again on March 14.

Sheikh was produced before the Basirhat court, around 70 km away from Kolkata where he is in CBI custody, under tight security.

ED officials were attacked by a around 1000-strong mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with the agency’s investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of the state has been arrested.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 2:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button