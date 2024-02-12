Court grants 3-day interim bail to Sisodia to attend kin’s wedding

New Delhi: Delhi court on Monday, February 12, granted three-day interim bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in the excise policy case, to attend his niece’s wedding.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, who is hearing the case, allowed Sisodia’s application seeking the relief and granted him interim bail from February 13 to 15.

On February 5, the court had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till February 22, but permitted him to visit his ailing wife once a week during the period.

The judge had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a detailed status report on the case by the next date of hearing, expressing concerns over incomplete disclosure about the probe’s status.

The central agency had also filed a report stating that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage, with completion regarding the 16 charge sheeted accused persons. However, the defence counsel had objected, citing incomplete status reports and the need for time to scrutinise translated documents received recently.

The court, recognising the complexity of the case, had directed the CBI to install necessary software in the laptops of defence counsel for efficient access to the voluminous case files.

The alleged excise policy scam is being probed by both the enforcement agencies – the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

Judge Nagpal had also adjourned Sisodia’s bail application in cases by both the agencies. Sisodia had asked for custody parole for twice-weekly visits to his ailing wife. However, the court granted a weekly visit and adjourned the bail application.

Recently, the same court had asked for a fresh status report from the CBI in the case. The judge had also closed the opportunity for accused persons to inspect documents at the CBI office, stating sufficient time had been given. The court had directed that the matter should now be listed for arguments to frame charges.