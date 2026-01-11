Court orders ban on fake ratings for this Tollywood movie

Hyderabad: Today, movie reviews often appear online before a film even officially releases. With premieres and overseas early shows, some people get to watch the movie and share their opinions, sometimes days before the global release. This can affect a movie’s box office success, especially if negative reviews spread quickly across social media and ticket sites like BookMyShow.
Tollywood Takes a Big Step to Control Reviews
To solve this problem, the makers of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, a new Tollywood film, have taken a big step. This movie, starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has secured a court order to stop ratings and reviews on sites like BookMyShow. The film, set to release on January 12, has a huge budget, and the team was worried about fake reviews, especially after the release of another film, The Raja Saab.
The Court’s Help in Protecting the Film
To stop fake reviews and ratings, the producers went to court and got a legal order. Now, no one can post reviews or ratings on BookMyShow for Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu unless they have bought a ticket and seen the movie. This ensures that only real opinions from viewers count.
This is the first time a Tollywood film has taken such a step, and many see it as a smart move to protect the film from fake reviews. In the past, fake reviews have hurt movies, but now, this change could lead to more filmmakers taking similar action. It’s a big move to make sure that only real audience reactions are heard.