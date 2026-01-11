Court orders ban on fake ratings for this Tollywood movie

Hyderabad: Today, movie reviews often appear online before a film even officially releases. With premieres and overseas early shows, some people get to watch the movie and share their opinions, sometimes days before the global release. This can affect a movie’s box office success, especially if negative reviews spread quickly across social media and ticket sites like BookMyShow.

Tollywood Takes a Big Step to Control Reviews

To solve this problem, the makers of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, a new Tollywood film, have taken a big step. This movie, starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has secured a court order to stop ratings and reviews on sites like BookMyShow. The film, set to release on January 12, has a huge budget, and the team was worried about fake reviews, especially after the release of another film, The Raja Saab.

We Thank AiPlex and BlockBigg for leading this ground-breaking initiative to safeguard cinema from orchestrated digital manipulation.



This historic, court-backed step to restrict malicious reviews and down-ranking sets a powerful precedent for fair and transparent digital… pic.twitter.com/kmIxgi3bHP — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) January 10, 2026

The Court’s Help in Protecting the Film

To stop fake reviews and ratings, the producers went to court and got a legal order. Now, no one can post reviews or ratings on BookMyShow for Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu unless they have bought a ticket and seen the movie. This ensures that only real opinions from viewers count.

This is the first time a Tollywood film has taken such a step, and many see it as a smart move to protect the film from fake reviews. In the past, fake reviews have hurt movies, but now, this change could lead to more filmmakers taking similar action. It’s a big move to make sure that only real audience reactions are heard.