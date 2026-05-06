Court orders BRS to delete posts accusing Minister Seethakka of Rs 30 Cr scam

The social media posts had claimed that phones which were originally priced at Rs 8,499 were bought by the government at a cost of Rs 14,499.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:26 pm IST
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Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (aka Seethakka)

Hyderabad: A city civil court on Tuesday, May 5, ordered Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to take down social media posts accusing Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (aka Seethakka) of a Rs 30 crore scam.

The minister, in her petition, stated that BRS had circulated social media posts on April 10, accusing her of carrying out a Rs 30 crore scam under the guise of purchasing 38,130 mobile phones for Anganwadi workers under the Poshan Abhiyan scheme.

On April 12, a legal notice was sent to BRS asking them to delete the posts and issue an apology. However, the party did not comply with the request.

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Seethakka rejected the allegations against her and argued that the posts were damaging her reputation.

Her counsel submitted official documents saying that the tender for the phones was awarded to the lowest bidder at Rs 44.42 crore. The price for each mobile phone was fixed at Rs 11,650.

However, the social media posts had claimed that phones which were originally priced at Rs 8,499 were bought by the government at a cost of Rs 14,499.

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The court noted that the posts by BRS did not reflect correct tender information and were prima facie incorrect and defamatory. It thus granted an ad interim mandatory injunction asking BRS to take down the posts immediately.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 10:26 pm IST

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