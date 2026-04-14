Row over smartphone distribution to Telangana Anganwadi workers; BRS alleges Rs 30 cr scam

Hyderabad: A political row over alleged irregularities in the procurement of smartphones for Anganwadi workers in Telangana has intensified, with the cybercrime police in Hyderabad issuing notices to X (formerly Twitter) seeking details of certain social media accounts.

However, the Opposition, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has alleged that the devices were purchased at inflated prices, claiming a scam worth around Rs 30 crore. These allegations gained traction on social media, triggering a political and legal face-off.

Cybercrime police notice

Amid the growing row, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, registered a case and issued a notice to X (formerly Twitter), seeking details such as IP logs, email IDs, and phone numbers linked to certain accounts, including “TeluguScribe” and one associated with BRS leader Krishank. The police stated that the posts in question contained misleading claims aimed at defaming state minister Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka.

The notice cited provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to spreading false information and disturbing public order, along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

The minister has strongly denied the allegations, terming them politically motivated, and has issued a legal notice to K Chandrashekar Rao, demanding an apology.

NSUI protests

The controversy has also begun spilling onto the streets, with the student body of the Congress Party protesting in support of the government and condemning what it termed a “smear campaign” over the Anganwadi phone procurement.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has intensified its attack through statements and social media, alleging large-scale irregularities in the scheme and demanding a thorough probe. However, there is no independent confirmation so far of statewide protests by the party specifically on this issue.