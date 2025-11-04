Court orders removal of duplicate ‘Santosh Dhaba’ signboards across Hyderabad

Santosh Dhaba is a well-known vegetarian restaurant chain, famous for its rich North Indian cuisine, especially paneer dishes, buttery naans, and flavorful curries.

Hyderabad: Acting on the directions of a city civil court in Hyderabad, officials on Sunday began pulling down signboards from establishments across the city bearing a name similar to ‘Santosh Dhaba.’

This comes after Manoj Kumar, proprietor of ‘Santosh Dhaba’ based in Abids, filed a petition seeking the removal of signboards with a similar name.

In his plea, Kumar alleged that several eateries in the city were using his brand name to draw customers.

After the hearing, the court directed officials to take down properties found with Dhaba’s original name.

“We have been pursuing this case for the last 2.5 years. Nearly 50-60 signboards were removed from restaurants illegally, using the original name,” Advocate Abhishek, representing the petitioner, was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle

Food delivery platforms list at least five to six dhabas with the same name, differentiated only by added prefixes and suffixes, within a stretch of about 15 km from the original eatery.

The owner has warned that action will be taken against those misusing the brand name.

About the Santosh Dhaba in Hyderabad

Santosh Dhaba is a well-known vegetarian restaurant chain, famous for its rich North Indian cuisine, especially paneer dishes, buttery naans, and flavorful curries. Over the years, it has gained popularity for serving generous portions at affordable prices, attracting families and food lovers alike.

