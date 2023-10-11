Court posts Andhra CID’s FiberNet PT warrant petition hearing against Naidu to Oct 12

former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu- IANS

Vijayawada: A local court here on Wednesday posted Andhra Pradesh Police CID’s prisoner on transit (PT) warrant petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the FiberNet case to October 12.

The Vijayawada ACB Court may pronounce its orders in the FiberNet case on Thursday.

The FiberNet case relates to the alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

The AP FiberNet scam took place during the TDP regime between 2014-19.

The Crime Investigation Department alleged that irregularities took place from the allotting of the tender to completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The court dismissed Naidu’s lawyers right of audience petition in the FiberNet PT warrant petition and proceeded to hear the probe agency’s arguments.

The ACB Court heard only the FiberNet PT warrant petition as the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the Amravati Inner Ring Road scam case and directed the CID not to proceed with the PT Warrant petition in this case.

Meanwhile, the High Court is likely to hear an anticipatory bail petition filed by Naidu in the Inner Ring Road case on October 16.

The case pertains to “manipulating” the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of the inner ring road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu’s tenure as chief minister.

Currently, Naidu is under judicial remand in Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

