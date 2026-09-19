Court rejects Krishank’s remand after dramatic arrest

Hyderabad: A city court on Friday, September 18, rejected the remand of BRS leader Manne Krishank, hours after his dramatic arrest by police, who broke open the locked door of his residence.

Nampally court refused to send Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convenor Krishank to judicial custody after his arrest over a social media post.

On a remand petition filed by the police, the court said it was rejecting the remand request in view of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, police arrested Krishank from his residence after high drama. A large number of policemen had surrounded his residence since early morning.

Also Read Police break open doors, arrest BRS social media convener Krishank

As the BRS leader had locked himself in, the police officers made repeated requests to him to come out. As Krishank did not come out, police broke open the lock of the iron grill to enter the house and arrested him.

Krishank was booked for a social media post about an incident in which BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant and public relations officers were allegedly attacked in Saifabad Police Station on September 14.

“Why did they need to come with 100 policemen just because I tweeted asking who entered the Saifabad police station wearing masks? Am I some criminal? Am I trying to escape anywhere?” asked Krishank.

He said police came to his house at 5 a.m., broke the locks on the gate, and even tried to break the door. He said his 7-year-old child had an exam but couldn’t go because of the police raid. He said the child sat at home, terrified by the police brutality.

“Is all this happening just because I questioned Congress corruption, atrocities, and failures and spoke about Revanth Reddy’s brother’s shell company? They’ve already filed numerous illegal cases against me and put me in jail twice. No matter how many illegal cases they file or how much they threaten me, I have no intention to stop questioning them,” he said.

K. T. Rama Rao condemned the manner in which police arrested Krishank. He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if criticising the government is a sin.

“Rahul Gandhi, you carry a copy of the Constitution and preach sermons. You claim your politics is about ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’. You talk about free speech. But your government in Telangana is acting in exactly the opposite manner. Telangana police broke open the doors and barged into the home of our party leader Krishank, arrested him over a mere social media post criticising the government. Krishank’s daughter was left crying inconsolably as police personnel created chaos,” Rama Rao said in a post on X.

“Despite clear orders from the Hon’ble Supreme Court and High Court against making arrests over social media posts, your Revanth government in Telangana is murdering democracy and flouting all democratic principles. Is questioning the Congress government a sin? Is criticising the ruling dispensation a crime? Is this the way to arrest an opposition party leader by terrifying his family members? Telangana is demanding answers, Mr Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

–IANS

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