Court sentences man to life imprisonment in 5-year-old girl’s rape-murder case

Court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 18th January 2026 4:56 pm IST
Ghaziabad: A special POCSO court sentenced a convict to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in 2019.

“Special POCSO court judge Neeraj Gautam also ordered that Rs 1 lakh from the fine amount be paid as compensation to the victim’s father,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

According to the prosecution, a missing person complaint was lodged at the Muradnagar police station on April 7, 2019, stating that the minor girl had gone missing from her house. After extensive search efforts, her body was recovered the next day from a field, following which an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the medical report confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted before being killed,” said the officer.

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed the accused, identified as the girl’s neighbour Mahajan, taking the child away by holding her hand, officials added.

