Covid: 11 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,54,043, officials said.

Of the new cases, Jammu district reported seven while Srinagar and Baramulla recorded two cases each, they said.

There are 67 active cases and the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,225, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.