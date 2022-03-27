COVID-19: UAE updates rules for close contacts, travellers entering via land

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has updated COVID-19 rules for those who have come in direct contact with COVID-19 cases and all travellers entering the UAE via land, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in coordination with the country’s health authorities have announced that, those who have had close contact with a COVID-positive person need to conduct a PCR test on the first and seventh days, or when symptoms appear.

The new close contact rule came into force on Friday, March 25. Earlier people had to take a PCR test for five consecutive days.

الطوارئ والأزمات تعلن تحديث بروتوكول المخالطين بالتنسيق مع شركائها الاستراتيجين في القطاع الصحي. نص التحديث على اجراء فحص مخبري "PCR" في اليوم الأول واليوم السابع أو عند ظهور الأعراض للمخالطين، على أن يتم تفعيله بدءاً من اليوم الجمعة الموافق 25/03/2022. pic.twitter.com/grhi2akB1q — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 25, 2022

The travellers entering UAE through a land border are not required to conduct a pre-entry PCR test whether vaccinated or not, starting from Tuesday, March 29.

The authorities also stressed the need for all visitors and residents to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various events, tourist and cultural sites, and other places that require the presentation of Green Pass as a precondition for entry.

The updated rules comes in line with the UAE’s strategy to protect public health and safety and ensure returning to normalcy.

الطوارئ والأزمات وأمن المنافذ تعلنان تحديث إجراءات المنافذ البرية حيث يسمح لجميع القادمين للدولة من المطعمين وغير المطعمين بالدخول دون الحاجة إلى إجراء الفحوصات المسبقة، على أن يتم إجراء فحص بتقنية "EDE" عند الوصول للدولة، وذلك إعتباراً من يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 29/3/2022. pic.twitter.com/ZNleYOMhXD — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 25, 2022

As of March 26, the UAE reported a daily COVID-19 case count of 341, pushing the total number of infections to 889,793. COVID-19 vaccinations are widely adopted in the country with at least 97 percent of the country’s residents fully vaccinated.