Abu Dhabi eases entry for non-vaccinated people to public events

Abu Dhabi: The capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has eased entry access for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions, and cultural sites in the Emirates, effective from Thursday, 17 March 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster committee announced that non-vaccinated people can now present a negative PCR test result, issued in the past 48 hours, to enter various venues and locations in the capital city.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate, effective Thursday, 17 March, 2022. pic.twitter.com/inBauKlfm1 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 17, 2022

The updated guidelines are part of reduced precautionary measures in line with the ongoing recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the authorities in Abu Dhabi said unvaccinated people could only access supermarkets and pharmacies. The entry to public places was limited to vaccinated people, provided they tested frequently enough to maintain green status on their Al Hosn app.

Easing restrictions

As of February 26, 2022, the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with its main partners, announced the update of the precautionary and preventive measures for COVID-19.

Masks are mandatory in enclosed spaces

Wearing face masks will no longer be mandatory on people in outdoor/public spaces.

Quarantine rules for infected and COVID-19 contacts

The authority also decided to abolish quarantine requirements for those who come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case but do not show any viral symptoms. However, COVID-19 contacts working in all sectors of the state will have to perform PCR tests daily for five consecutive days to ensure they are not infected and are able to return to work safely.

The rules for the isolation period for the infected will continue, as previously announced, without any change. However, those infected will not wear wristbands during the quarantine.

Rules for Mosques

The NCEMA approved a return to the pre-pandemic time intervals between the call to prayer and the iqaamah, and agreed to allow mosques to make available a limited number of copies of the Qur’an, which must be sterilized after each use.

The current requirement of physical distancing for worshipers in mosques and other places of worship is to remain at least one meter apart.

Conditions for arrival and entry to the country

With regard to those coming to the UAE, the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority said fully vaccinated passengers only need to show a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Those who are not vaccinated must show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from COVID-19 within a month of the date of travel.