Ramzan 2022: UAE announces COVID-19 safety rules to set up Iftar tents

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the new COVID-19 safety rules that must be followed for setting up Iftar tents during the holy month of Ramzan.

Iftar tents have been cancelled for the past two years to prevent gatherings and limit the spread of the COVID-19.

The first day of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said the tents would be reinstated.

Here are the COVID-19 safety measures for the operation of the tents

A green pass on Al Hosn app will be required to enter

Approval will be required from Emirates Red Crescent to set up a tent

Each emirate will consult with its local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to decide occupancy levels

Social distancing of one metre must be maintained

Masks must be worn

Tents may open two hours before iftar

Organisers are to provide masks and disinfectant and to direct people to follow all precautionary and preventive measures, including mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand sterilisation

Open-air tents to be used

Using disposable table covers is mandatory, with disposable plates, cups and spoons recommended

تماشياً مع استراتيجية دولة #الإمارات في المحافظة على صحة وسلامة المجتمع في ظل استمرار الأنشطة المختلفة، ودعماً للجهود الوطنية لتحقيق التعافي المستدام وعودة الحياة الطبيعية الجديدة، تُعلن #الطوارئ_والأزمات عن بروتوكول إقامة خيم إفطار صائم لشهر رمضان المبارك.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/Pb30VERMkw — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 14, 2022

On Wednesday, UAE reported 318 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in 12 weeks. The COVID-19 daily figures had exceeded 3,000 as recently as January.

The UAE has eased COVID-19 restrictions in line with the cautious recovery from the pandemic.