COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vaccination against COVID-19 for the age group of 12-14 years started at UPHC, Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Students arrived in large numbers to get vaccinated and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I suggest everyone to take the vaccine,” said Harsha, a student who received the vaccination.

Another student named Lokesh added, “I took the vaccine today and I am perfectly alright.”

An Auxiliary Nurse Midwife named P Manjula said, “The vaccination programme has started today. This is the first dose we are giving today. After 28 days, the second dose will also be administered. All children are safe.”

Dasarii Lavanya, another Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, UPHC, Khairatabad said that 30 beneficiaries of the age group 12-14 years were given the vaccination.

“We are also asking them to wait for half an hour for observation and after that they can go out and eat,” she added.

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today.