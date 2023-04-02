COVID cases rise: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 2nd April 2023 5:18 pm IST
COVID cases rise: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market
New Delhi: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. India saw a sharp jump in the number of active Covid-19 cases as it logged 3,824 cases in the past 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Crowd of visitors at the Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. India saw a sharp jump in the number of active Covid-19 cases as it logged 3,824 cases in the past 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Crowd of visitors at the Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. India saw a sharp jump in the number of active Covid-19 cases as it logged 3,824 cases in the past 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. India saw a sharp jump in the number of active Covid-19 cases as it logged 3,824 cases in the past 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi, Sunday, April 2, 2023. India saw a sharp jump in the number of active Covid-19 cases as it logged 3,824 cases in the past 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 2nd April 2023 5:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button