Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi to contest Haryana polls from Faridabad

Bittu Bajrangi is an accused in the Nuh violence and the 2023 Haryana riots cases

Updated: 10th September 2024 8:58 pm IST

Chandigarh: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal, accused in the Nuh violence and the 2023 Haryana riots cases, filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming assembly from NIT assembly segment in Faridabad on Monday, September 10.

The assembly elections will be held in Haryana on October 5.

In an official statement, District Election Officer Vikram Singh confirmed that Bajrangi has filed his nomination as an independent from NIT Faridabad seat.

Bajrangi, who formed Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies.

Bittu Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July 2023 after a procession organised by hindutva outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) turning violent and leading to communal riots, resulting in 7 deaths and leaving over 200 injured.

The violence later spread to various parts of the state, with communal clashes happening in even cosmopolitan regions of Gurugram.

