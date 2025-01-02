Cow vigilantes mercilesly beat up truck drivers in Chhattisgarh

In yet another incident of vigilantism, two truck drivers transporting cowhide were brutally assaulted by a group of self-proclaimed cow protectors in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

The violent attack, which occurred on December 28, was captured on video that went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday, January 1. The clip reveals the disturbing nature of mob violence carried out by the self-declared cow vigilantes who accused the drivers of being cow smugglers.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the vigilante groups intercepted the truck, raided it and reportedly discovered cowhide inside. Upon the findings, the group dragged the drivers out of their vehicle onto the road and brutally attacked them.

The drivers, evidently in fear, are seen pleading for mercy with folded hands. However, the assault continued until the drivers were left critically injured.

The incident has sparked outrage with many demanding swift action against the perpetrators.