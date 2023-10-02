Cow vigilantes raid house in Chandigarh on suspicion of beef sale

The video of the incident, in which members of a cow vigilante group were seen entering the house and taking out a refrigerator, was widely shared on social media

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd October 2023 3:38 pm IST
cow-vigilante-chandigarh
Cow vigilantes walk away with a refrigerator from a Muslim household in Chandigarh (Photo: Screenshot X/@HindutvaWatchIn)

Members of cow vigilante group Gau Raksha Dal, accompanied by police personnel, allegedly raided a house in Chandigarh on suspicion of storing and selling beef recently.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident recently took place in the Indira Nagar area of Chandigarh, where the house belonging to a Muslim family was raided and their refrigerator was confiscated.

The video of the incident, in which members of a cow vigilante group were seen entering the house and taking out a refrigerator, was widely shared on social media.

MS Education Academy

The incident prompted many social media users to question the authority of cow vigilantes raiding a house. Many expressed concerns over the incident as police accompanied the cow vigilantes in raiding the house.

Despite repeated attempts, SSP Chandigarh could not be availed for their remarks on the incident. This story will be updated as and when they respond.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd October 2023 3:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button