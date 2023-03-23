CPI-M leader’s wife got college teacher’s job without clearing exam: Trinamool

Kolkata: A senior Trinamool Congress leader on Thursday made an explosive allegation claiming that the wife of a senior CPI-M leader in West Bengal secured a non-teaching job in a reported Kolkata college without appearing or qualifying for the examination on this count.

Trinamool state General Secretary and spokesman Kunal Ghosh alleged that Mili Chakraborty, wife of CPI-M central committee member and the former leader of Left in the Assembly Sujan Chakraborty secured the job of “instrument keeper” at Dinabandhu Andrews College without appearing for examination on this count.

“Several complaints relating to irregularities in recruitments in educational institutions of the state during the previous Left Front regime have surfaced. These have been forwarded to the office of state Education Minister Bratya Basu for further investigation. Let the past documents be examinations and the complaints be looked into,” he told media persons.

Ghosh claimed that Mili Chakroborty was associated as an employee with Dinabandhu Andrews College for 34 until she retired in 2021. He also claimed that the wife of the CPI-M leader retired from the college with a base pay of Rs 55,000 a month and is entitled for pension.

Rubbishing the allegation, Sujan Chakraborty said that his wife joined the services after properly appearing and qualifying in the examination on this count through a proper joining letter.

“She retired in the same post that she joined. This proves that there were no irregularities or nepotism in the education system of the state during the previous Left Front regime. Such baseless allegations are being raised by those Trinamool Congress leaders who are neck-dip in corruption,” he said.