CPI to stage country-wide protest on August 15 against BJP policies

Hyderabad: The National Council of CPI on Sunday held its meeting in New Delhi where it is decided to hold the 24th Congress convention between 14 to 18 October at Vijayawada.

The party decided to observe 15 August as BJP’s failure day to highlight its anti people policies.

BJP during its 8 years rule has not provided any relief to the people. In fact, the right-wing party and its ally RSS have not played any role in India’s liberation.

The party is trying to belittle the role played by the freedom fighters in India’s freedom movement.

The National Council of CPI was chaired by the former Rajya Sabha member Syed Aziz Pasha. The CPI National General Secretary D Raja said that the BJP and RSS alliance has been working since 2014 on the Hindu Rashtra agenda.

This alliance is attacking parliamentary democracy and meeting out partial treatment to the minorities. The SC ST and women’s rights given by the constitution are being trampled on. Inequality in society is on the rise.

D Raja said that during the COVID pandemic, lakhs of people lost their jobs and the country witnessed a large number of deaths which was suppressed by the Modi government as India topped COVID deaths in the world. More than a crore people lost their jobs and the income of 96% of families were affected.

Raja said that the government is trying to suppress the dissent and declaring those who disagree with the government as Anti National and urban naxal. He further said that the government is trying to trample the constitutional right of the citizens by imposing CAA and NRC.

Raja said that the properties of Muslims were bulldozed in many parts of the country. In terms of malnutrition, India stands at 101 position among 116 nations.