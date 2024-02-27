CPI(M) announces candidates for 15 LS seats in Kerala, four sitting MLAs to contest

Published: 27th February 2024
CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M) on Tuesday announced candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, including former state ministers K K Shailaja and T M Thomas Isaac.

Its coalition partners, the CPI and the Kerala Congress (M), had previously named their candidates. In a notable move, the Left party nominated four of its sitting MLAs, including Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, to contest in key constituencies.

Thomas Isaac and Shailaja, both political heavyweights, are set to try their luck in the coming general elections.

Actor-turned MLA Mukesh and V Joy have also been chosen to contest the LS polls. Additionally, two sitting MPs, A M Arif (Lok Sabha) and Elamaram Kareem (Rajya Sabha), have been included in the candidate list. Party state secretary M V Govindan announced the list of candidates during a press conference held here.

