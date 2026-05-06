CPI(M) begins grassroots review across party units after Kerala poll loss

Thiruvananthapuram: After suffering a stunning defeat in the Kerala Assembly polls, the CPI(M) on Wednesday, May 6, said it would make necessary corrections after listening to all party workers.

Speaking to the media after the party’s state secretariat meeting, which was attended by top leaders, including Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the party would take its workers into confidence for a comeback.

He said members of the state secretariat would participate in two-day district secretariat and district committee meetings to be held in May and June.

Similarly, state committee members will attend all area committee meetings, district committee members will take part in local committee meetings, and area committee leaders will convene branch committee meetings to listen to every member.

He said that, as per the initial assessment by the state committee, both political and organisational issues within the party, along with false propaganda by the opposition, contributed to the defeat.

“The election review will not be conducted solely by the state committee. It has been decided that it should be carried out after listening to all party members and considering their opinions,” Govindan said, indirectly admitting that the party had failed to adequately listen to grassroots workers ahead of the elections.

“The party wants to ensure an environment where every member can express their opinion freely and without fear,” he added.

Citing vote share figures from the 2019 and 2024 parliamentary elections—35.1 and 33.35 per cent respectively—Govindan said the party had previously managed to recover by making necessary corrections.

He noted that the LDF secured only 37.6 per cent of the vote in this election, which was comparatively low.

The CPI(M) leader said Kerala has a history of changing governments every five years, but the LDF had rewritten that trend by winning two consecutive terms.

“There is no doubt that the LDF is capable of returning to power. To achieve this, the party will certainly make corrections, and we want to state this openly to all members and the people of Kerala,” Govindan said.

He also condemned the attack on the party’s district committee office in Palakkad during an election victory procession.

Govindan, however, did not take questions, despite reporters asking several about the factors that led to the Left’s electoral debacle.

In the Kerala Assembly polls, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 35 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 102 seats, and the BJP won 3 seats.