CPI(M) slams Telangana CM over naming road after Trump

New Delhi: After the BJP’s criticism, the CPI(M) also slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, June 17, over the state’s decision to name a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump, and hoped the Congress high command would “make sure that it is withdrawn”.

In a post on X, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby contrasted the move with the renaming of Harrington Street outside the US Consulate in Kolkata as Ho Chi Minh Sarani during the Vietnam War.

“At the height of the American war in Vietnam, India renamed Harrington Street outside the US Consulate in Kolkata as Ho Chi Minh Sarani, in honour of the great anti-imperialist leader,” he said.

“Now, at a time when the belligerent United States is in the midst of a war against Iran, a genocide in Gaza, military intervention in Venezuela, and a criminal stranglehold on Cuba, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is renaming the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad to honour Donald Trump, the present face of the imperialist war on humanity, a man who aspires to be the Hitler of our time,” Baby alleged.

Also Read Hyderabad road near US Consulate to be named Donald Trump Avenue

The CPI(M) leader also attacked the BJP-led central government, alleging that it had failed to adequately respond to the killing of three Indian sailors in a recent attack on a commercial vessel.

“Just days ago, the US Navy attacked an unarmed commercial ship and killed three Indian sailors. Even as the US government has threatened to continue its attacks, the Indian government has failed to register a proper protest against the dastardly missile strike, and Modi has refused to comment on the matter,” he said.

“The BJP has no qualms about surrendering India’s sovereignty and self-respect, and now it seems that neither does the Congress government in Telangana,” Baby alleged.

He said the Congress leadership should intervene and ensure that the decision is reversed.

“We expect that the Congress High Command will take note of this outrageous move and intervene to make sure that it is withdrawn. Claims of carrying on the ideals of our anti-imperialist resistance movement must not be limited to words,” he said.

The Telangana government recently announced that a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad would be named “Donald Trump Avenue”.

It is expected to be inaugurated on June 23, official sources said on Tuesday.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said that the decision exposes the “hyprocrisy” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The Leader of Propaganda (LoP), who coined the false ‘Modi compromised, Modi surrendered to the US’ narrative and repeats it every day, has gone into radio silence as his own Congress government in Telangana renames a road after US President Donald Trump in Hyderabad,” Rao said in a post on X.

The decision reflects a “slavery mindset” of Congress towards foreign powers, he alleged

Earlier this month, Baby had attacked Reddy over remarks linking HYDRAA to Adolf Hitler.

Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was established by the Telangana Government to safeguard public property and undertake disaster management.

While explaining the agency’s name, the chief minister had said he drew inspiration from Hitler and referred to “Hydra” as the Nazi leader’s favourite word, prompting Baby to accuse him of displaying “veneration” for Hitler and justifying the government’s “bulldozer politics”.