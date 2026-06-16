Hyderabad road near US Consulate to be named Donald Trump Avenue

Hyderabad: A road located next to the United States Consulate in Hyderabad is set to be renamed Donald Trump Avenue.

The Telangana government is expected to officially announce the new name on June 23 during a special event planned ahead of US Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

Revanth Reddy may attend programme

The programme is likely to be attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, diplomats, senior officials and industry leaders.

Situated in Hyderabad’s Cyberabad area, near the US Consulate, the road is expected to become a landmark.

The initiative aligns with the state’s vision of honoring international personalities and institutions connected to Hyderabad’s development.

GCCs in Hyderabad

The city has become a major destination for American companies and investments, especially in the technology sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The naming of Donald Trump Avenue is expected to further highlight Hyderabad’s role as an important hub for US businesses and international partnerships.