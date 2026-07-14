CPI(M) to hold ‘maha dharna’ in Hyderabad over jobs for youth

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Telangana State Committee has given a call for a “Maha Dharna” at Indira Park here on Wednesday, July 15, demanding that the state government speed up recruitment to government posts and fulfil its promises to unemployed youth.

The protest, scheduled for 11 am, will focus on employment generation and recruitment across government departments, with the party urging unemployed youth to turn out in large numbers under the slogan “Let us fight for jobs.”

Key demands

Among its demands, the CPI(M) has sought the announcement and implementation of a comprehensive job calendar with detailed recruitment schedules, immediate notifications to fill vacancies across departments and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 until jobs are provided.

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The party has also demanded implementation of all commitments made in the Youth Declaration, withdrawal of what it called controversial government orders that hinder transparent recruitment, rollout of the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme for self-employment loans and a recruitment notification for 20,000 posts in the police department.

The CPI(M) said the dharna was aimed at pressing the government to address the concerns of unemployed youth and ensure timely recruitment to vacant government posts.