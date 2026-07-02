Two BJP workers held over CPI(M) office vandalism in Kasargod

Kasaragod: Two BJP workers were arrested for allegedly vandalising a CPI(M) local committee office at Ennappara here, police said on Thursday, July 2.

The arrested have been identified as Vishal K Babu and Abhinav, both residents of Thayannur.

According to police, the CPI(M) local committee office at Ennappara was found vandalised on Wednesday. Window panes, furniture and flag poles at the office were damaged, causing an estimated loss of over Rs one lakh.

Based on CCTV footage collected from nearby houses and shops, police identified the accused and registered a case at the Ambalathara police station.

During the investigation, police found that one of the accused had sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. Both the accused were arrested on Wednesday evening and interrogated.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had harboured resentment towards the CPI(M) since their school days, claiming that RSS activities in their school had been restricted by the party.

Police said one of the accused had recently returned from abroad.

Investigators also suspect that both were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.